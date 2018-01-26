‘The Ritual’ Trailer: Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is Your Latest Reminder Never to Go Into the Woods — Watch

Why must we always learn the hard way?

Netflix has released the trailer for “The Ritual,” its new horror film about a Scandinavian hike gone wrong. Based on Adam Nevill’s book of the same name, the film premiered in Toronto last fall. Avail yourself of the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Reuniting after the tragic death of their best mate, four old friends from university set out to hike through the Scandinavian wilderness. But a wrong turn leads them into the dark and mysterious forests of Norse legend, where an ancient evil still exists and stalks them at every turn.” Rafe Spall, Robert James-Collier, Arsher Ali, and Sam Troughton star as the quartet of friends in question.

“The Ritual” was directed by David Bruckner, who previously helmed segments of the “V/H/S” and “Southbound” horror anthologies. The film will be available to stream on Netflix beginning February 9.