He also thinks homosexuality should be punishable by death.

In the month since “The Shape of Water” was first released, the world has yet to come to an end. In spite of that, the radical pastor and radio host Kevin Swanson has declared that Guillermo del Toro’s film “the end of culture” and “the end of civilization as we know it.”

He specifically cites Leviticus 20:15, which states that “if a man has sexual relations with an animal, he is to be put to death, and you must kill the animal.”

Swanson believes that homosexuality should be punishable by death and thinks that the animated movie “Frozen” is meant to indoctrinate children.

“The movie itself is completely centered around cross-species mating,” he said of the film, which stars Sally Hawkins as a mute janitor who falls in love with a fish/man hybrid at a research facility. “The movie [approvingly] presents the Leviticus 20:15 sinful habit that really has only been part of the most depraved people, the most insane people that ever lived in the history of mankind.”

“This is the end of culture,” he added. “This is the end of civilization as we know it.”

As of press time, the world still had not ended.