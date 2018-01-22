‘The Shape of Water’: Guillermo del Toro Didn’t Take Any Ideas From Viral Short, Netherlands Film Academy Rules

The fact that Criss shared an ethnic background with Cunanan was serendipitous for the “American Crime Story” producers when casting the role.

Screen Talk, episode 182: Who will spend money on big movies in Park City this year — and which ones will get left out in the cold?

Screen Talk, episode 181: With the Golden Globes behind us and the DGA nominations arriving as the first Oscar votes are due, the state of the race is clearer than ever. Or is it?

McDermott also dishes on how he and comedic rival Dermot Mulroney are used to being confused for each other, but early on almost had to change their names.