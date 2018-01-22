‘This is Us’ Wins the SAG Award For Best Drama Ensemble

Kristen Bell hosted the evening's ceremony.

The award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (the closest thing the Screen Actors Guild Awards have to a Best Drama trophy) went to “This is Us” Sunday evening. Cast members receiving a trophy included Eris Baker, Alexandra Breckenridge, Sterling K. Brown, Lonnie Chavis, Justin Hartley, Faithe Herman, Ron Cephas Jones, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan, Milo Ventimiglia, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Hannah Zeile.

This year’s nominees included two newcomers to the category: Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” nominated for its first season, as well as NBC’s “This is Us,” nominated for its second season — shockingly, this was one of the few categories last year where the blockbuster family drama was overlooked during its first record-breaking season on the awards circuit. (Sterling K. Brown was recognized for his work during Season 1, as he was again this year.)

Meanwhile, returning veterans to the category included “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Stranger Things,” the latter of which won in 2017 for its first season.

One interesting note: All three of those shows may not be eligible for next year’s SAG Awards, as production on “The Crown” and “Stranger Things” has yet to begin as of January 2018, and HBO has confirmed that “Game of Thrones” will not return to television until 2019. This means that next year’s SAGs, when it comes to Drama Ensemble, could look very different from this year.

