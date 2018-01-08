‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Film — Drama

The Martin McDonagh written-and-directed feature claimed the most sought-after prize tonight in Beverly Hills.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” claimed the top dramatic film prize from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the 75th annual Golden Globe awards, besting “Call Me by Your Name,” “Dunkirk,” “The Post,” and “The Shape of Water.” Graham Broadbent accepted the award, thanking Fox Searchlight and financier Film4 for letting himself and fellow executive producers Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh (its writer-director), make the film they wanted to make. “You can tell we had a wonderful time making this film. It was a truly extraordinary experience, like we all have. It had a beautiful heart. It had beautiful people.” The studio received a total 15 Golden Globe nominations, also winning two for “The Shape of Water.”

This was the last of the film’s four laurels claimed at the Seth Meyers-hosted event at The Beverly Hilton; the others were Best Supporting Actor – Drama (Sam Rockwell), Best Actress – Drama (Frances McDormand), and Best Screenplay (Martin McDonagh).

Last year, “Moonlight” won the honor and went on to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards — only after the trophy was first erroneous presented to the Golden Globe Winner for Best Picture Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, “La La Land,” a flub witnessed by nearly 33 million viewers. The 90-person HFPA is just a fraction of the 7,000-plus pool of Oscar voters, thus the Globes are not the best predictor of an eventual Academy Awards triumph. However, a win certainly doesn’t hurt. Oscar balloting closes this Friday, January 12, and those nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 23.

