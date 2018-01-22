‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ Wins SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Three BIllboards" beat out "The Big Sick," "Get Out," "Lady Bird," and "Mudbound" to win one of the most important Oscar precursors.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at Sunday night’s ceremony hosted by Kristen Bell. The film’s strong ensemble features performances by Abbie Cornish, Peter Dinklage, Woody Harrelson, John Hawkes, Lucas Hedges, Željko Ivanek, Caleb Landry Jones, Frances McDormand, Clarke Peters, Sam Rockwell, Samara Weaving.

“Three Billboards” beat out “The Big Sick,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” and “Mudbound” to win one of the most important awards in the lead up to Tuesday’s Oscar nominations. Since SAG first started handing out the Best Cast award in 1995 it has become a big indicator for Oscar Best Picture nominations and winners. 21 of 22 winners have gone on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Picture and 11 won the Best Picture Academy Award.

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented Sunday, January 21, during a live ceremony at the Los Angeles Shrine Exposition Center. Two randomly selected panels of 2,500 members each choose the nominees for television and motion pictures. All active members of SAG-AFTRA in the United States – more than 121,000 members – receive voting information to select the outstanding performances of the year.

Check out the full list of this year’s SAG winners here.