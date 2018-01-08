‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ Writer Martin McDonagh Wins Golden Globe for Best Screenplay

McDonagh thanked his mom, but confessed that she was rooting for "Lady Bird."

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” writer Martin McDonagh won the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay at the 2018 awards ceremony.

Accepting the prize, a rather breathless McDonagh thanked his mom, admitting that she probably wanted “Lady Bird” to win. McDonagh also thanked composer Carter Burwell for “his amazing score” and gave a shout-out to his cast and crew before wrapping up his very brief speech and hightailing it off the stage.

Other nominees in this category were Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor (“The Shape of Water”), Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), Liz Hannah and Josh Singer (“The Post”), and Aaron Sorkin (“Molly’s Game”).

The 75th Annual Golden Globes were presented January 7, during a live ceremony that aired on NBC and was live-streamed for the first time online. The awards were voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of international journalists who determine the nominees and winners. For all of IndieWire’s coverage from the ceremony, click here.

