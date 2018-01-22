Tiffany Haddish Did a ‘Drunk History’ on the Monuments Men and It’s Predictably Amazing

The "Girls Trip" star wanted to do a history of the weave, but went for the WWII story because she is half Jewish.

There is a lot to learn from Tiffany Haddish’s gripping tale of Rose Valland and the true story of the Monuments Men, but the most important tidbit is about Haddish herself: She’s Jewish. Haddish stops her story halfway through to ask “Drunk History” host and creator Derek Waters if he knew she was Jewish. “My father was Jewish, but my mom’s a Jehovah Witness. So I’m a Jew-Jo,” she says, stirring the ice in her dwindling drink.

In an interview with Vulture, Waters revealed that Haddish was drawn to the story because of her Jewish roots. “She really wanted to do the history of the weave, and unfortunately we weren’t able to make it happen,” said Waters.

Playing Valland is another hilarious woman, “Vice Principals” star Busy Philipps, who mugs and mouths Haddish’s lines with requisite sincerity and verve. It’s a decidedly more comedic take on the character than Cate Blanchett’s in “The Monuments Men,” the 2014 movie on the same subject directed by George Clooney.

Some of Haddish’s best lines include: “I’m memoranizing all of this,” and the way she delivers, “Some people died, some people lived, but the art was saved.” This is definitely the most fun way to learn about history.

Watch Haddish liven up history below.

The latest season of “Drunk History” premieres Tuesday, January 23 on Comedy Central.