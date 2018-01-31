Tiffany Haddish Confirms She’s Speaking to Paul Thomas Anderson: ‘We’re Probably Going to Work Together’

We're inching one step closer to the "Girls Trip" breakout getting her very own "Punch-Drunk Love."

We’re getting closer to living in a world where Paul Thomas Anderson directs Tiffany Haddish. The director made headlines earlier this year while accepting the New York Film Critics Circle awards for Best Screenplay. Anderson was not in attendance, but he had his “Phantom Thread” star Lesley Manville read a note he wrote which directly addressed the “Girls Trip” breakout star.

“I know everyone wants to work with you now,” Anderson wrote to Haddish, “but please, may I cut to the front of the line?”

Anderson proceeded to give out his actual phone number, which it turns out Haddish made sure to write down. The comedian has confirmed to Vulture that she has in fact called Anderson directly and now the two have spoken multiple times about a potential collaboration. Haddish says she and Anderson will “probably work together.”

“I’ve been talking to him on the telephone!” Haddish said. “I mean, he put his phone number out there, so I had to call. I’ve talked to him a few times and we’re probably gonna work together.

The collaboration is in the very early stages of development, but Haddish disclosed the two have been talking about the “Little Harlem” era of 1940s Los Angeles. It’s not clear if the topic is being discussed as a potential movie setting or if the two are just talking about it because it both interests them.

“Well, we’ve been talking a lot about Los Angeles, back when Central Avenue was the Sunset Boulevard of L.A,” Haddish said when asked about her talks with Anderson. “I don’t know, I don’t know!”

Anderson, who is currently nominated for Best Director thanks to “Phantom Thread,” has had Haddish on the brain ever since he fell in love with her performance in “Girls Trip.” During a Reddit AMA earlier this month, the director cited Haddish as the one actor he wants to work with that he hasn’t yet. He also raved about Haddish in an interview with Nerdist.

“I dare anybody to try and do what Tiffany Haddish did in [‘Girls Trip’],” Anderson said. “That’s like a fucking magic trip how good she is in that, and I dare anybody to try and go take after take — or do one take as good as she does. She is a fucking force. She’s such a great performer.”

Once the heat around “Phantom Thread” dies down, we’re fully expecting a confirmation that Anderson and Haddish are joining forces.