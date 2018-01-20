Timothée Chalamet’s Contract Doesn’t Actually Prevent Him From Speaking Out Against Woody Allen — Report

Two prominent actors accuse him of trying to "play both sides of the game."

Earlier this week, Timothée Chalamet became the latest actor to donate the salary he received for working with Woody Allen, but unlike several others — Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth, Rebecca Hall — he stopped short of criticizing Allen or saying he wouldn’t work with him again. He attributed his silence on the latter subject to “contractual obligations” but, according to the Huffington Post, Chalamet’s contract doesn’t actually prevent him from speaking out.

Chalamet, who’s won critical praise and many awards for his performance in “Call Me by Your Name,” is set to appear in Allen’s upcoming “A Rainy Day in New York”; he’s received criticism for this, as have other actors who’ve collaborated with Allen, due to the fact that the filmmaker has been accused of molesting his daughter, Dylan Farrow. HuffPost obtained a copy of his contract, and “a review of the document reveals that Chalamet is under no contractual obligation to remain silent about his thoughts with respect to Allen, nor does it prevent him from offering support to Dylan Farrow.”

HuffPost also spoke to two “prominent actors who have won SAG awards in the past but aren’t in contention for this year’s awards,” both of whom “accused Chalamet of attempting to play both sides of the game. They say it is an effort to appease SAG voters and members of the Academy who will be voting for Best Actor should Chalamet receive a nomination.” By donating his salary, they say, he’s attempting to appeal to those who believe Farrow; by not actually criticizing Allen, he’s appeasing those who believe Allen is innocent. Read the full report here.