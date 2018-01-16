Timothée Chalamet ‘Doesn’t Want to Profit’ From Woody Allen Film, Donates Salary to Time’s Up, RAINN, and More

Chalamet is the second actor from Allen's new film "A Rainy Day in New York" to donate his salary to Time's Up following Rebecca Hall.

Timothée Chalamet is following in the footsteps of Rebecca Hall by announcing he’ll donate his entire salary from working on Woody Allen’s new film, “A Rainy Day in New York,” to the organizations Time’s Up, RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network), and The LGBT Center in New York. Hall announced she would be doing the same on January 12. The film also stars Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, and Jude Law.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer,” Chalamet wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN. I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Chalamet, who is currently in the Best Actor Oscar race for his performance in “Call Me by Your Name” and co-stars in “Lady Bird,” mentions that he chose to work on the Woody Allen film because as a young actor he based his project choices on how best he could “walk in the footsteps of more seasoned actors [he] admired.”

“But I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job,” he states, “that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful, movement intent on ending injustice, inequality, and above all, silence.”

Filmmaker Kevin Smith and actor Ben Affleck also donated their profits from Miramax-backed movies to RAINN following the Harvey Weinstein harassment and abuse allegations last fall. Read Chalamet’s full statement in the post below.