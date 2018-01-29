Tom Cruise Reacts to Graphic Footage of Breaking His Ankle on ‘Mission: Impossible’ Set — Watch

Tom Cruise doesn't let a broken ankle get in the way of finishing a take.

While we continue to wait for the “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” trailer to drop later this week during the Super Bowl, UK television host Graham Norton has delivered the ultimate gift: Footage of Tom Cruise being forced to watch the set footage of himself breaking his ankle during a stunt gone wrong.

Cruise made headlines last August when he was injured during the making of the latest “Mission: Impossible” film, which is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The actor is famous for performing all of his own stunts, but he came up short when leaping from one building top to the next and he broke his ankle as a result.

Norton got his hands on the incredibly graphic video and played it for Cruise and his co-stars, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, and Simon Pegg. All of them were predictably squeamish, and you certainly will be to after watching the footage.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” opens nationwide July 27.