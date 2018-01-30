Tom Hardy Finally Got That LEO KNOWS ALL Tattoo After Losing DiCaprio ‘Revenant’ Bet

One thing is definitely true: Tom Hardy is a man of his word.

When Tom Hardy loses a bet, Tom hardy delivers. New photos of the actor confirm that Hardy has finally gotten a tattoo that reads “Leo Knows All.” Leonardo DiCaprio was certain Hardy would be nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “The Revenant” during the 2015-16 awards season, but Hardy didn’t want to hear it. The two actors made a bet, with Hardy having to get the tattoo should he receive a nomination.

Hardy’s nomination for “The Revenant” was his first career Oscar nomination. The actor played the villainous John Fitzgerald in the Alejandro G. Iñárritu-directed wilderness epic. Hardy was nominated for Best Supporting Actor opposite Mark Rylance (“Bride of Spies”), Christian Bale (“The Big Short”), Mark Ruffalo (“Spotlight”), and Sylvester Stallone (“Creed”). Rylance ended up taking home the Oscar.

Hardy is sporting his new “Leo Knows All” tattoo on his right bicep. The actor recently finished production on the superhero film “Venom,” which is expected to be released October 5.