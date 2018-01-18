Tom Hardy’s Old Rap Mixtape Has Surfaced Online, Allowing You to Finally Listen to ‘Dr Livingstoned’ in All Its Glory

Other standouts include "People Like to Boogie" and "Rotton Cocksuckers Ball."

Before he was Bronson, Bane, or Venom, Tom Hardy was simply Tommy No 1, an aspiring rapper from Hammersmith, London. Fans of the Academy Award–nominated actor who’ve found themselves wondering about his hip-hop roots have long had their curiosity go unsatisfied, but no longer: Hardy’s mixtape “Falling on Your Arse in 1999” has finally made its way to Bandcamp. That’s a big deal…for you.

Featuring such unsung classics as “People Like to Boogie,” “Dr Livingstoned,” and “Rotton Cocksuckers Ball,” the 18-track project was, per its description, “made in a bedroom” and “never really finished.” Tracy, also known as Eddie Too Tall, is a TV writer/director. Here’s the full tracklist for “Falling on Your Arse in 1999”:

“We Makes the Beats (Hairy mix)” “Rusty Sheriff’s Badge” “Treason” “Wiser” “Across the Gulf of Space” “Doh Back Again” “In the City” “We Makes the Beats (No More Whiskey mix)” “No Love No Life (Bad Wig mix)” “Bring the F__king Noise” “Never Meant to Be” “People Like to Boogie” “Sit Your Arse Down” “Dr Livingstoned” “We Makes the Beats (Codpiece mix)” “Rotton Cocksuckers Ball” “Red Light Beams” “I Like to Go Out”

Listen to the full album below and mourn the fact that Hardy didn’t continue pursuing music.