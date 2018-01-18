‘Tomb Raider’ Official Trailer: Alicia Vikander Goes From Oscar Winner to Global Action Star

Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthaug is behind the camera for his first American blockbuster.

You had to go to film festivals or show up for “Tulip Fever” in order to see Alicia Vikander on the big screen in 2017, but the Oscar-winning Swedish actor isn’t going to be under the radar in the new year. Vikander is front and center in the new “Tomb Raider,” picking up Lara Craft’s cinematic legacy from Angelina Jolie for a brand new adventure.

“Tomb Raider” is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthaug (“The Wave”) and is the first Lara Croft big screen adventure since “The Cradle of Life” in 2003. Vikander plays a 21-year-old Croft, who is a bike courier in London investigating her father’s disappearance from seven years ago. Her search takes her to his last know location: a tomb on an island somewhere off the coast of Japan.

“Tomb Raider” is scheduled to hit theaters March 16. Watch the official trailer below: