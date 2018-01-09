‘Trust’ Trailer: Danny Boyle’s FX Series Shows a Scarier, Lion-Owning Version of J. Paul Getty

The new ten-part series will cover some of the same historical ground as "All the Money in the World."

Ridley Scott may have beat them to the punch, but FX and director Danny Boyle have plenty more of J. Paul Getty’s story to tell. The network released a trailer for the upcoming series “Trust,” a 10-part limited series of the J. Paul Getty III kidnapping saga that has now spawned two recent dramatized adaptations.

Donald Sutherland stars as the Getty patriarch, acting in the wake of the kidnapping of his grandson (Harris Dickinson, of “Beach Rats” fame). As this first look shows, this version of Getty is far from an idle Scrooge, solely counting his fortune. Even though the younger Getty travels across Europe (where he’s ultimately taken hostage on the Italian leg of his drug-fueled journeys), the elder Getty’s inner circle of partners, mistresses, and advisers (one of the latter played by Brendan Fraser) shows that he’s plenty busy himself.

Hillary Swank co-stars as Getty the Third’s mom, alongside a solid ensemble that also includes Anna Chancellor, Michael Esper. Norbert Leo Butz, Charlotte Riley and Luca Marinelli. The first three episodes of the series are directed by Danny Boyle, with all installments written or co-written by his frequent collaborator Simon Beaufoy, who created the series.

Watch the full trailer (including a far-too-few number of shots featuring Fraser’s majestic cowboy hat) below:

“Trust” premieres March 25 at 10 p.m. on FX.

