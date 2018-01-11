‘Tully’ First Trailer: Charlize Theron, Jason Reitman, and Diablo Cody Reunite for An Unusual Look at Motherhood

Come for the "Young Adult" reunion. Stay for what should be another breakout performance by Mackenzie Davis.

It’s been four years since Jason Reitman divided critics with the polarizing “Men, Women & Children,” but there’s nothing a “Young Adult” reunion can’t fix. The Oscar-nominated director returns to the big screen this year with “Tully,” starring Charlize Theron and written by Diablo Cody, who won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for “Juno.” But while the “Young Adult” reunion is enticing enough, it’s really the chance to see Mackenzie Davis break out even further that has us very excited.

The official synopsis reads: “Marlo (Theron), a mother of three including a newborn, is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Duplass). Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Davis).”

The film is set to be released on April 20 via Focus Features. Watch the first trailer below.