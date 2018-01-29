‘Unsane’ First Trailer: Claire Foy Loses Her Mind in Steven Soderbergh’s iPhone-Shot Horror Movie

Juno Temple, Aimee Mullins, and Jay Pharaoh co-star in Soderbergh's latest psychological experiment.

Now that Steven Soderbergh has returned to moviemaking after a four-year hiatus, it seems that the celebrated director isn’t going to be slowing down. Less than a year after the theatrical release of “Logan Lucky,” Soderbergh returns to theaters with “The Crown” breakout Claire Foy for “Unsane.”

The psychological horror-thriller film follows Foy’s character as she is involuntarily committed to a mental institution. Juno Temple, Aimee Mullins, and Jay Pharaoh co-star.

“Unsane” marks Soderbergh’s return to the psychological-thriller following “Side Effects” in 2013. It also is notable for being Soderbergh’s first movie shot on an iPhone, which the director recently told IndieWire he will continue to do moving forward in his career. Can Soderbergh follow in Sean Baker’s footsteps and make revered cinema from an iPhone? Our first look at the film is in the trailer below.

“Unsane” opens in theaters March 23.