‘Veep’ Wins the SAG Award for Best Comedy Ensemble

Congratulations to the cast of “Veep,” receiving the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at tonight’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. Receiving the award were stars Dan Bakkedahl, Anna Chlumsky, Gary Cole, Margaret Colin, Kevin Dunn, Clea Duvall, Nelson Franklin, Tony Hale, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sam Richardson, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Sarah Sutherland, and Matt Walsh.

This year, the category featured no shortage of returning veterans along with one scrappy newcomer. This year marked “Black-ish’s” second nomination and “Veep’s” fifth, while “Curb” (returning after several years of hiatus) racked up its third recognition.

Coming into this year’s awards, “Orange is the New Black” might have been the supposed favorite, since the Netflix prison series has won for the last three years (notably, this is one of the few awards ceremonies where the comedy-drama hybrid competes in the comedy category as opposed to drama, due to its hour-long format).

But it was up against the sole newbie in the category, Netflix’s “GLOW,” which just so happens to also be executive produced by “Orange is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan. The ’80s period comedy inspired by the true story of professional womens’ wrestling league the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling made a major impact at the SAGs, as stars Alison Brie and Marc Maron also received individual attention.

