‘Venom’ First Look: Tom Hardy is Going to Do ‘Everything He Can’ to Deliver the Best Villain Possible

Director Ruben Fleisher confirms the film will be inspired by the "Lethal Protector" and "Planet of the Symbiotes" comic books.

When it comes to superhero movie offerings in 2018, Sony’s R-rated “Venom” starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, and Riz Ahmed is surely one of the most anticipated titles on the calendar. Fans will have to wait until October to see the finished production, but IGN has the official first look at the Ruben Fleischer-directed tentpole. Hardy and Fleischer recently appeared via satellite at Brazil Comic Con to tease the film.

“We want to be as true as possible to the comic with our film,” Fleisher said. “But our story is primarily based on the ‘Lethal Protector’ and the ‘Planet of the Symbiotes’ book.”

Hardy added: “I just wanted to say that I give you my word of honor that I’m going to do everything that I can to deliver the best Venom that I possibly can muster.”

As IGN notes, “Venom: Lethal Protector” is a six-episode limited series that turned Venom into a Marvel Comics anti-hero following years as Spider-Man’s villain. The character moves from New York City to San Francisco in the story.

“Planet of the Symbiotes,” meanwhile, follows Eddie Brock’s relationship with his symbiote and the influence it has on him. Sam Raimi experimented with this storyline in “Spider-Man 3,” where Topher Grace played the movie’s first iteration of Brock/Venom.

In addition to the panel video, IGN has debuted the first look photo. Anyone hoping Sony would just drop a full image of Hardy as the actual Venom will be surely disappointed, as the first look is just an image of Hardy as Brock. The only thing to note is Brock’s journalism note pad.

“Venom” is set for release October 5.

