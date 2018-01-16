Criterion Announces ‘The Virgin Suicides’ 4K Restoration, Approved by Ed Lachman and Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola's indie breakout officially becomes a member of the collection April 24.

Sofia Coppla acclaimed directorial debut “The Virgin Suicides” will be joining the Criterion Collection this April with a 4K digital restoration supervised by cinematographer Ed Lachman and approved by Coppola. The release is the highlight of the April 2018 additions, which also include Jim Jarmusch’s “Dead Man,” Sergei Parajanov’s “The Color of Pomegranates,” and Leo McCarey’s “The Awful Truth.”

In addition to the 4K restoration, “The Virgin Suicides” Criterion release will also include new interviews with Coppola, actors Kirsten Dunst and Josh Hartnett, author Jeffrey Eugenides, and writer Tavi Gevinson. Coppola’s 1998 short film “Lick the Star” will also be included as a bonus feature, as will a making-of documentary directed by Sofia’s mother, filmmaker Eleanor Coppola. The movie is now available to pre-order and will hit shelves April 24.

According to Criterion, the film “conjures the ineffable melancholy of teenage longing and ennui in its story of the suicides of the five Lisbon sisters, stifled by the rules of their overprotective religious parents—as told through the collective memory of a group of boys who yearn to understand what happened.”

Head over to the official Criterion website for more information about all the new April 2018 additions.