‘Voldemort: Origins of the Heir’ Is Here to Tell You About to Harry Potter Villain’s Early Years — Watch

He Who Must Not Be Named gets his due.

In the many years since “Wizard People, Dear Reader” first introduced “Harry Potter” aficionados to the possibilities of fan creations, there’s been a distinct lack of similarly worthwhile endeavors. Here to fill that void is “Voldemort: Origins of the Heir,” a 52-minute fan-made film exploring the early years of He Who Must Not Be Named. Watch below.

According to the long-gestating project’s website, the filmmakers found themselves wondering, “What made Tom Riddle become Voldemort? What happened in those years, and what really went down at Hogwarts when he came back? There are some clues in the books which have not been transposed at all in the movies, but a lot goes unspoken. This is the story we want to tell: the rise of the Dark Lord before Harry Potter and his first demise.”

Villain-centric movies have been en vogue these last few years, with everything from “Maleficent” and “Suicide Squad” to this and the upcoming “Venom” showing the bad guys’ perspective. Elsewhere in the realm of “Harry Potter,” the spinoff sequel “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is due out later this year and has courted controversy for casting Johnny Depp in the role of the title villain.