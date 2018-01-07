How to Watch the 2018 Golden Globes Live Stream Online, Including the Red Carpet

The ceremony begins at 5 p.m. PST. Here's how to watch without cable.

Good news to anyone who prefers the Golden Globes to the Oscars but doesn’t have cable: NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have worked out a deal allowing the former to stream this year’s ceremony. When the broadcast begins at 5 p.m. PST, cord-cutters will have the option of watching via Sling TV, Playstation Vue, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, or Hulu with live TV; those who actually have cable but aren’t inclined to watch the show on TV can tune in via NBC’s website or app.

Seth Meyers is hosting the ceremony, which will see a great many actresses and actors wearing black to bring awareness to, and protest, the sexual-harassment scandal that has upended Hollywood over the last few months. It’s the film industry’s first major gathering to be televised since a wave of allegations against Harvey Weinstein and others, and much of the evening — including acceptance speeches and Meyers’ jokes — is sure to revolve around the issue.

“The Shape of Water” leads all films with seven nominations, including Best Picture — Drama, Best Director (Guillermo del Toro), and Best Actress; “The Post” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” each received six nods, with “Lady Bird”following with four. On the TV side, “Big Little Lies” landed six nominations, whereas “Feud: Bette and Joan” received four.

Prior to the actual awards, Facebook will be exclusively live-streaming the red carpet beginning at 3 p.m. PST.