Here’s Where to Watch the 2018 Oscar-Nominated Films Online

Here are all the nominated films currently available to stream, rent, or buy, including "Get Out," "Logan," and "Dunkirk."

The 2018 Oscar Nominations are finally here, marking the beginning of the annual rush to catch up on as many nominated films as possible before the big ceremony in March. Many films can only be caught in theaters at the moment, but we have compiled a list of all the nominated films that are currently available to stream, rent, or buy online, along with links to the related services for your convenience. This helpful guide will hopefully send you on your way toward catching all the films that you missed last year.

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” (Best Documentary Feature): Available to stream on Amazon Prime, Available to rent or buy on Amazon or iTunes

“Baby Driver” (Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing): Available to rent or buy on Amazon or iTunes

“Beauty and the Beast” (Best Production Design, Best Costume Design): Available to stream on Netflix, Available to rent or buy on Amazon or iTunes

“The Big Sick” (Best Original Screenplay): Available to stream on Amazon Prime, Available to rent or buy on Amazon or iTunes

“The Boss Baby” (Best Animated Feature Film): Available to stream on Netflix, Available to rent or buy on Amazon or iTunes

“Blade Runner 2049” (Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects): Available to rent or buy on Amazon or iTunes

“Dear Basketball” (Best Animated Short Film): Available for streaming on go90

“Dunkirk” (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing): Available to rent or buy on Amazon or iTunes

“Get Out” (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay): Available to stream on HBO Go, Available to buy on Amazon or iTunes

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (Best Visual Effects): Available to stream on Netflix, Available to rent or buy on Amazon or iTunes

“Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 (Best Documentary Short Subject)”: Available to stream on Youtube

“Heroin(e)” (Best Documentary Short Subject): Available to stream on Netflix

“Icarus” (Best Documentary Feature): Available to stream on Netflix

“Kong: Skull Island” (Best Visual Effects): Available to stream on HBO Go, Available to rent or buy on Amazon or iTunes

“Last Men In Aleppo” (Best Documentary Feature): Available to rent or buy on iTunes

“Logan” (Best Adapted Screenplay): Available to stream on HBO Go, Available to rent or buy on Amazon or iTunes

“Loving Vincent” (Best Animated Feature Film): Available to rent or buy on Amazon or iTunes

“Marshall” (Best Original Song): Available to rent or buy on Amazon or iTunes

“Mudbound” (Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Cinematography): Available to stream on Netflix

“Strong Island” (Best Documentary Feature): Available to stream on Netflix

“Victoria & Abdul” (Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design): Available to rent or buy on Amazon or iTunes

“War for the Planet of the Apes” (Best Visual Effects): Available to rent or buy on Amazon or iTunes