Watch The 2018 SAG Awards: Live Stream Online

"Lady Bird" and "Get Out" will battle against "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" for the top prize of the night.

The 2017-18 awards season continues tonight with the 24rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. This year, things are a little different as Kristen Bell becomes the show’s first host ever. The awards ceremony will also feature mostly female presenters, including Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone and others, in the spirit of the #MeToo movement and the conversation kicked off during the Golden Globes ceremony earlier this month.

Oscar favorite “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” leads the way with four nominations, while “Lady Bird,” “Get Out,” “I, Tonya,” “Mudbound,” “The Big Sick,” and “The Shape of Water” all received multiple nominations. On the television side, “Big Little Lies” continues its awards dominance, while Netflix earned 19 nominations total for “The Crown,” “Stranger Things,” and more.

The SAG Awards air on TNT and TBS at 8pm ET tonight. The official SAG Awards website will be live streaming the red carpet beginning at 5:30pm ET, and you can watch live red carpet coverage on PeopleTV, the streaming network from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly. It will also be available to stream on Twitter, Facebook Live, InStyle.com, and Time.com.

The official broadcast will be not live-streamed for free. Similar to the Golden Globes, cable subscribers can log in to their providers and watch TNT and TBS live for coverage.