2018 State of The Union: Live Stream President Trump’s Address

On Tuesday, January 30, President Donald Trump will give his first official State of the Union address to both houses of Congress. The speech is normally used as a way to reflect on the progress made during the previous year, while also setting the agenda for the year to come.

The SOTU is not the first time President Trump has address Congress, as last year, Speaker Paul Ryan formally invited the President to deliver a speech to a special joint session. Although not much is known about what President Trump will address in his speech just yet, it will likely touch on the economy; tax cuts, which have been his biggest accomplishment thus far; and the infrastructure of the government.

As is tradition, Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts will deliver the Democratic response to the State of the Union, immediately following the President’s speech, which will also be televised.

You don’t have to miss a single moment of the President’s State of the Union address or the Democratic response. The address will be aired live from 9 PM ET to 11 PM ET on ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, NBC, and PBS. If you don’t have a cable login, you can stream the speech live on Twitter or on YouTube via NBC News.