William H. Macy Wins SAG Award for Male Actor in Comedy Series

He took home the award for portraying Frank Gallagher on Showtime's "Shameless."

William H. Macy took home took home the Male Actor in a Comedy award at the SAGs on Sunday night for playing the alcoholic patriarch on Showtime’s “Shameless.” This makes two years in a row for Macy, who had won in an upset against favorite Jeffrey Tambor for “Transparent” last year. In light of the recent #MeToo movement and allegations of sexual misconduct against Tambor, the actor wasn’t in the running at all this year.

“Even our lines are given to us by writers, it’s our job… to tell the truth,” said Macy. “I think it’s a glorious way to make a living especially in this day and age when people don’t think that’s important.”

It was a tight race this year. Macy beat out fellow nominees Anthony Anderson, who has been consistent on “Black-ish”; Larry David, who also made a long-awaited return on “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; Sean Hayes reprising his role as Jack McFarlane on the return of “Will & Grace”; and newcomer Marc Maron as an inspiring women’s wrestling coach on Netflix’s “GLOW.” Also from the streamer Aziz Ansari was nominated for “Master of None,” but in light of recent accusations of sexual misconduct for a situation in which he claimed he had complete consent, the SAG voters most likely avoided throwing their ballot that way.

Macy previously won a SAG for his portrayal of a salesman with cerebral palsy in TNT’s movie “Door to Door.”