Women’s March 2018: Natalie Portman, Viola Davis, Scarlett Johansson, and More Take to the Streets

The Women’s March wasn’t a one-time event. People are in the streets across the country and beyond once more today, the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration, with just as much zeal as they showed last year — not least because this year’s gatherings also have the force of the Me Too movement. Here’s what Natalie Portman, Viola Davis, Asia Argento, Scarlett Johansson, and more had to say:

.@realDonaldTrump You didn’t need to do this. But you did. So today… I march for the dreamers you didn’t protect. And the children you left vulnerable. #WhyIMarch #TrumpShutdown #PowerToThePolls #WomensMarch2018 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2018

I am still a proud #NastyWoman. Let them hear us roar! https://t.co/6pvSglKncD — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 20, 2018

One year ago today. My friend’s kids made the posters behind me, which still ring true today. This morning I march for the history of my mothers. I march for the future of my daughter. #WomensMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/hlmUnz67Cy — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 20, 2018

This weekend find a Women’s March near you or start one. Feel the power and unity of peaceful protest, and then get to the polls! #WomensMarch2018 #PowerToThePolls #timesup — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 20, 2018

Proud to be putting this out today in honor of #WomensMarch2018. Bravo to our producer @RebeccaxRae and all of the contributors on this collaboration with @attn. https://t.co/q3I4pUcY7U — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 20, 2018

“Gender equality can’t just exist outside ourselves — it must exist within. We must take responsibility not just for our actions, but for ourselves.” – Actress Scarlett Johansson speaks at the Women’s March in Los Angeles https://t.co/M5pSNN63YJ pic.twitter.com/iwkHXWLhsX — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 20, 2018

here is my entire “A Story Like Mine” poem from today’s #WomensMarch2018 in NYC tw: rape / assault. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/l3fji73woM — h (@halsey) January 20, 2018