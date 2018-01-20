Back to IndieWire

Women’s March 2018: Natalie Portman, Viola Davis, Scarlett Johansson, and More Take to the Streets

"Gender equality can't just exist outside ourselves — it must exist within."

Women's March 2018

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

The Women’s March wasn’t a one-time event. People are in the streets across the country and beyond once more today, the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration, with just as much zeal as they showed last year — not least because this year’s gatherings also have the force of the Me Too movement. Here’s what Natalie Portman, Viola Davis, Asia Argento, Scarlett Johansson, and more had to say:

 

