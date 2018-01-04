Woody Allen’s 57-Year Personal Archive Has Been Opened, and It’s ‘Full of Misogyny’ and an ‘Obsession With Young Girls’

One script that never got made would've starred Allen as a porn director who becomes infatuated with a younger schizophrenic woman.

The Washington Post freelance writer Richard Morgan has become the first person to read the entirety of Woody Allen’s personal archive, which has been kept at Princeton University’s Firestone Library since 1980. The archive includes screenplay drafts and notes and is described by Morgan as being Allen’s “56-box, 57-year personal archives.”

One draft found in the collection is for a film called “The Filmmaker,” which would’ve starred Allen as a Fellini-inspired porn director who falls madly in love with a younger woman.

The script was written some time in the late 1960s or early 1970s and was abandoned by Allen. The character in the film was even named Woody Allen and was a jaded documentary filmmaker who dabbled in directing porn films on the side. The Allen character is already engaged to a book seller named Susan but becomes romantically obsessed with a younger schizophrenic woman named Jennifer who he meets while filming in a mental hospital. Allen ultimately leaves Susan for Jennifer.

Morgan’s report includes the following dialogue exchange between Allen and Jennifer:

Jennifer: “There’s something about you that I seem to respond to. I suspect that you’re a potential strong person . . . very deep . . . and that you suffer a great deal.”

Woody: “I — you know . . .”

Jennifer: “Someday you will be a great artist. It’s in your eyes.”

Woody: “You have the best face I ever saw in my life. That’s true.”

Allen’s filmography is full of films in which he writes about relationships between men and younger women, many of which he has starred in himself. The greatest example is “Manhattan,” in which Allen played a 42-year-old comedy writer who is dating a 17-year-old, played by Mariel Hemingway. The director’s new movie made headlines last fall when word got out the film featured a 44-year-old character having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

“From the very beginning to the very end, Allen, quite simply, drips with repetitious misogyny,” Morgan writes of Allen’s archive. “Allen, who has been nominated for 24 Oscars, never needed ideas besides the lecherous man and his beautiful conquest.”

Morgan reports that the archive is full of similar stories, all of which feature a “vivid obsession with young women and girls.” One short story involves the relationship between a “wealthy, educated, respected” male character and his 21-year-old Indian lover. Another short story, entitled “Consider Caplan,” finds a 53-year-old falling in love with his 17-year-old neighbor. A 1977 New Yorker story called “The Kugelmass Episode” is about a 45-year-old fascinated by “coeds” at the City College of New York.

Head over to The Washington Post for the full rundown of Allen’s personal archive.