Writers Guild of America 2018 Film Nominations: ‘Get Out,’ ‘Logan,’ and ‘Lady Bird’ All Score

"Logan" surprises in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, while heavyweights "Call Me by Your Name" and "Lady Bird" continue their awards dominance.

The Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) and the Writers Guild of America, West (WGAW) have announced nominations for this year’s film categories, including Original Screenplay, Adapted Screenplay, and Documentary. Nominations for television categories were announced in December. Last year’s big winners were “Moonlight” (original) and “Arrival” (adapted), with the former going on to win an Oscar.

As is always the case with the WGA film nominations, many would-be Oscar contenders were omitted from the races because they are not WGA signatories. Martin McDonagh is widely expected to land an Oscar nomination for writing “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” for instance, but he wasn’t eligible for the WGA prize. Other films disqualified this year include “Darkest Hour,” “Victoria & Abdul,” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.”

The 2018 film nominations are below.

Original Screenplay

“The Big Sick,” Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani; Amazon Studios

“Get Out,” Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures

“I, Tonya,” Written by Steven Rogers; Neon

“Lady Bird,” Written by Greta Gerwig; A24

“The Shape of Water,” Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro; Fox Searchlight

Adapted Screenplay

“Call Me by Your Name,” Screenplay by James Ivory; Based on the Novel by André Aciman; Sony Pictures Classics

“The Disaster Artist,” Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber; Based on the Book The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside the Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell; A24

“Logan,” Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold; Based on Characters from the X-Men Comic Books and Theatrical Motion Pictures; Twentieth Century Fox Film

“Molly’s Game,” Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin; Based on the Book by Molly Bloom; STX Entertainment

“Mudbound,” Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees; Based on the Novel by Hillary Jordan; Netflix

Documentary

“Betting on Zero,” Written by Theodore Braun; Gunpowder & Sky

“Jane,” Written by Brett Morgen; National Geographic

“No Stone Unturned,” Written by Alex Gibney; Abramorama

“Oklahoma City,” Written by Barak Goodman; American Experience Films