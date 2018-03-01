Emmy Predictions 2018 — The 70th Annual Primetime Emmys

Welcome back to Emmy season, everyone! Here are your far-too-early predictions on what shows will hold court in 2018.

Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends. With FYC events already underway, Emmy season is here to stay, and 2018 has a slew of exciting races to break down.

“Game of Thrones” is back after a year off, and that means the defending drama champion from 2016 will be squaring off against the defending champion from 2017: “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The opposite is taking place over on the comedy side of things, as “Veep” is out of the running following three straight wins, meaning we’ll see a new series take the stage for the first time since 2015. And then there’s the limited series category, which always proves enticing, and this year will see a slew of prestigious former winners and nominees vying for the top prize.

But now is the time to think about nominations, not winners. Anything can happen in the months and weeks leading up to voting, as campaigns make their case and trends swing back and forth between the many, many original series in competition. New shows need to make a mark and get in Emmys’ good graces early, while veterans have to double down and make sure they’re not getting edged out. Just being in the conversation is a win for certain series, but don’t be mistaken: Everyone is in it to win it.

In the links below, you will find IndieWire’s predictions for the 2018 Primetime Emmys. TV Critic Ben Travers and the IW TV team will be monitoring the ups and downs of every major category throughout the season by speaking to voters, interviewing candidates, covering FYC events, and gauging industry chatter in order to provide the most up-to-date state of the race.

Nominations will be announced July 12, and the 70th Primetime Emmys are set for September 17. The Emmy predictions below will be refreshed throughout the race, so keep checking IndieWire for the most accurate power rankings out there, and make sure to follow IndieWire on Twitter and Facebook for all the latest Emmys news.

