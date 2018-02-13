2018 Independent Spirit Awards Presenters: Spike Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Ethan Hawke, and More (Exclusive)

This year's show will take place on Saturday, March 3 and will be hosted by returning emcees Nick Kroll and John Mulaney.

This year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards will return to the Santa Monica beachside location that has long played home to indie film’s biggest event of the year, where it will again be hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, back for their second year as emcees. (Remember last year? They were pretty good.) This year, the hosting pair will also be joined by a slew of starry presenters, including a brand-new batch of names that IndieWire can exclusively announce.

Presenters at this year’s Indie Spirits include: Spike Lee, Ethan Hawke, Kumail Nanjiani, Jason Clarke, Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein, and Amanda Seyfried, all of whom will be tasked with handing out some of the show’s biggest awards, from Best Feature to Best Screenplay. This year’s nominees are dominated by such heavy hitters as “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” and “Call Me by Your Name.”

“This year’s nominations reflect the range and vitality of artist-driven, independent film,” said Film Independent President Josh Welsh in an official statement. “Diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision are the hallmarks of the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and the films this year powerfully embody all those qualities.”

Check out the full list of nominees for this year’s Film Independent Spirits Awards right here.

The awards ceremony will be held on the day before the Academy Awards, Saturday, March 3, 2018 on the beach in Santa Monica, just north of the Santa Monica Pier. The show will broadcast live exclusively on IFC at 2:00 pm PT/ 5:00 pm ET.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.