2018 Winter Olympics: Watch Opening Ceremony Online

South Korea is set to dazzle the world during tonight's opening ceremony in PyeongChang.

The 2018 Winter Olympics officially kick off tonight from PyeongChang, South Korea with the broadcast of the Opening Ceremony. Because of the 14-hour time difference between the U.S. and South Korea, Olympics broadcaster NBC will be showing a taped version of the Opening Ceremony beginning at 8pm ET. The telecast will be streaming on the official NBC Live Stream website and app.

The PyeongChang Olympics will run through February 25. The games started a day prior to the Opening Ceremony with events in skiing moguls and team figure skating. This year’s Opening Ceremony is especially notable because it will find South Korea and North Korea walking under the same flag.

NBC is planning more than 1,800 of live streaming coverage on and its NBC Sports app. More than 2,400 total hours of coverage from PyeongChang will air across multiple channels and platforms, including MSNBC and CNBC, which is the most ever for a Winter Olympics.