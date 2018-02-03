Back to IndieWire

‘9-1-1’ Is Not A Joke: Fox’s New Ryan Murphy Drama Answers The Nielsen Call, Is TV’s Latest Hit — Ratings Watch

Also: 60th annual Grammy Awards and 'WWE Raw' 25th anniversary were still big. Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Jan. 28, 2018.

2 hours ago

9-1-1: L-R: Connie Britton, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause: 9-1-1 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Mathieu Young / FOX. © 2017 FOX Broadcasting. CR: Mathieu Young / FOX. © 2018 FOX BROADCASTING

Connie Britton, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, “9-1-1”

It’s no ratings emergency for Fox’s “9-1-1,” which has given the network another new hit to play with. The midseason entry has been the No. 1 show on Wednesdays for four consecutive weeks, according to the network, and has already been renewed for a second season.

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Connie Britton, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar star in “9-1-1,” which centers on the first responders in emergencies: the police officers, paramedics and firefighters who wind up in critical situations.

For the week ending January 28, “9-1-1” landed in the top 5 ranker among adults 18-49, along with another freshman series, “The Good Doctor,” NBC’s sophomore sensation “This Is Us” and ABC’s veteran hit “Grey’s Anatomy.”

“9-1-1” joins “The Orville,” “The Gifted,” and Fox’s animated series “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” in already landing a home on the network’s lineup next season — along with reality series “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Cosmos,” and the newly acquired Thursday Night Football.” Fox also touted its January launches “The Resident,” “LA to Vegas” and “The Four” in proclaiming a January victory among adults 18-49. (Of course, the top driver in that stat was Fox’s NFC championship game on Jan. 21, which averaged a whopping 13.5 rating in the demo).

It was also a good week for ABC, which landed nine of the top 25 shows of the week, while CBS’ 60th Annual Grammys coverage, while down from last year, was still easily the No. 1 program of the week in all measurements.

In cable, USA’s ‘WWE Monday Night Raw” landed its best ratings in nearly three years with its 25th anniversary show, ranking as the No. 1 show of the week in cable and rating No. 1 in key male demos.

Meanwhile, the “9-1-1” is also doing well on Xfinity’s video on demand list.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Jan. 28, 2018:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

RATING

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

RATING

1

60th Grammy Awards CBS 

6.3

6.0

2

This Is Us NBC

4.5

2.6

3

Grey’s Anatomy ABC

  3.3

2.3

4

The Good Doctor ABC

3.1

1.7

5

9-1-1 Fox

2.7

1.6

6

The Bachelor ABC

2.2

1.8

7

The Goldbergs ABC

2.1

1.7

tie

NCIS CBS

2.1

1.5

tie

Ellen’s Game of Games NBC

2.1

1.8

10

Chicago Med NBC 

2.0

1.3

tie

WWE Raw (8 p.m.) USA

2.0

1.8

12

Scandal ABC 

1.9

1.3

tie

Bull CBS

1.9

1.3

tie

Chicago Fire NBC

1.9

1.1

tie

WWE Raw (9 p.m.) USA

1.9

1.7

tie

WWE Raw (10 p.m.) USA

1.9

1.6

17

How to Get Away with Murder ABC

1.8

1.0

tie

American Housewife (Wed. 8:30) ABC

1.8

1.4

tie

The Good Place NBC

1.8

1.1

20

Lethal Weapon Fox

1.7

1.2

tie

Criminal Minds CBS

1.7

0.9

tie

Superstore NBC

1.7

1.2

23

American Housewife (Wed. 9:30) ABC

1.6

1.1

tie

Criminal Minds CBS

1.7

0.9

tie

NBA Saturday: Warriors vs. Celtics ABC

1.6

1.5

tie

The Amazing Race CBS

1.6

1.2

tie

Kevin Can Wait CBS

1.6

1.3

tie

NCIS: New Orleans CBS

1.6

1.0
Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar. Rihanna, left, and Kendrick Lamar accept the award for best rap/sung performance for "Loyalty." at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York60th Annual Grammy Awards - Show, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018

Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar at the 60th Grammys.

Say/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Total viewers ranker, week ending Jan. 28, 2018:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

1

60th Grammy Awards CBS 

20.76

19.83

2

NCIS CBS

17.15

13.97

3

The Good Doctor ABC

  14.99

9.61

4

This Is Us NBC

14.89

9.48

5

Bull CBS

  14.31

11.08

6

NCIS: New Orleans CBS

12.57

9.31

7

Grey’s Anatomy ABC

11.29

8.63

8

9-1-1 Fox

10.15

6.57

9

Chicago Med NBC

10.04

6.86

10

Chicago Fire NBC

9.42

6.06 

11

Criminal Minds CBS

8.50

5.30

12

Ellen’s Game of Games NBC

8.42

7.57

13

Kevin Can Wait CBS 

8.37

7.37
 14

Man With a Plan CBS

7.68

6.74

15

Scorpion CBS

7.67

5.23

16

The Amazing Race CBS

7.57

6.18

17

The Big Bang Theory CBS

7.44

6.90

18

The Bachelor ABC

7.42

6.37

19

Blue Bloods CBS

7.41

6.85

20

The Goldbergs ABC

7.13

6.09

21

Grammy Awards Red Carpet CBS

7.07

6.96

22

Scandal CBS 

7.02

5.19

23

Young Sheldon CBS 

6.86

6.54

24

Lethal Weapon Fox 

6.61

4.55

25

American Housewife (Wed. 8:30) ABC

6.59

5.32
Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research
THIS IS US -- "That'll Be The Day" Episode 213 -- Pictured: Milo Ventimiglia as Jack -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Jan. 22-28, 2018:

RANK

SHOW

NETWORK

1

This Is Us

NBC

2

9-1-1

Fox

3

The Good Doctor

  ABC

4

Shameless

Showtime

5

Game of Thrones

  HBO

6

Vikings

History

7

The Resident

  Fox

8

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

FX

9

Gold Rush: White Water

Discovery

10

The X-Files

Fox

11

Mosaic

HBO

12

Married At First Sight

FYI

13

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

E!

14

The Big Bang Theory

CBS

15

The Chi

Showtime

16

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC

17

  Will & Grace

NBC

18

Young Sheldon

CBS

19

The Bachelor

ABC

20

Teen Mom O.G.

MTV

