‘9-1-1’ Is Not A Joke: Fox’s New Ryan Murphy Drama Answers The Nielsen Call, Is TV’s Latest Hit — Ratings Watch

It’s no ratings emergency for Fox’s “9-1-1,” which has given the network another new hit to play with. The midseason entry has been the No. 1 show on Wednesdays for four consecutive weeks, according to the network, and has already been renewed for a second season.

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Connie Britton, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar star in “9-1-1,” which centers on the first responders in emergencies: the police officers, paramedics and firefighters who wind up in critical situations.

For the week ending January 28, “9-1-1” landed in the top 5 ranker among adults 18-49, along with another freshman series, “The Good Doctor,” NBC’s sophomore sensation “This Is Us” and ABC’s veteran hit “Grey’s Anatomy.”

“9-1-1” joins “The Orville,” “The Gifted,” and Fox’s animated series “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” in already landing a home on the network’s lineup next season — along with reality series “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Cosmos,” and the newly acquired Thursday Night Football.” Fox also touted its January launches “The Resident,” “LA to Vegas” and “The Four” in proclaiming a January victory among adults 18-49. (Of course, the top driver in that stat was Fox’s NFC championship game on Jan. 21, which averaged a whopping 13.5 rating in the demo).

It was also a good week for ABC, which landed nine of the top 25 shows of the week, while CBS’ 60th Annual Grammys coverage, while down from last year, was still easily the No. 1 program of the week in all measurements.

In cable, USA’s ‘WWE Monday Night Raw” landed its best ratings in nearly three years with its 25th anniversary show, ranking as the No. 1 show of the week in cable and rating No. 1 in key male demos.

Meanwhile, the “9-1-1” is also doing well on Xfinity’s video on demand list.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Jan. 28, 2018:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD RATING WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY RATING 1 60th Grammy Awards CBS 6.3 6.0 2 This Is Us NBC 4.5 2.6 3 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 3.3 2.3 4 The Good Doctor ABC 3.1 1.7 5 9-1-1 Fox 2.7 1.6 6 The Bachelor ABC 2.2 1.8 7 The Goldbergs ABC 2.1 1.7 tie NCIS CBS 2.1 1.5 tie Ellen’s Game of Games NBC 2.1 1.8 10 Chicago Med NBC 2.0 1.3 tie WWE Raw (8 p.m.) USA 2.0 1.8 12 Scandal ABC 1.9 1.3 tie Bull CBS 1.9 1.3 tie Chicago Fire NBC 1.9 1.1 tie WWE Raw (9 p.m.) USA 1.9 1.7 tie WWE Raw (10 p.m.) USA 1.9 1.6 17 How to Get Away with Murder ABC 1.8 1.0 tie American Housewife (Wed. 8:30) ABC 1.8 1.4 tie The Good Place NBC 1.8 1.1 20 Lethal Weapon Fox 1.7 1.2 tie Criminal Minds CBS 1.7 0.9 tie Superstore NBC 1.7 1.2 23 American Housewife (Wed. 9:30) ABC 1.6 1.1 tie Criminal Minds CBS 1.7 0.9 tie NBA Saturday: Warriors vs. Celtics ABC 1.6 1.5 tie The Amazing Race CBS 1.6 1.2 tie Kevin Can Wait CBS 1.6 1.3 tie NCIS: New Orleans CBS 1.6 1.0

Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Total viewers ranker, week ending Jan. 28, 2018:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY 1 60th Grammy Awards CBS 20.76 19.83 2 NCIS CBS

17.15 13.97 3 The Good Doctor ABC 14.99 9.61 4 This Is Us NBC 14.89 9.48 5 Bull CBS 14.31 11.08 6 NCIS: New Orleans CBS

12.57 9.31 7 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 11.29 8.63 8 9-1-1 Fox 10.15 6.57 9 Chicago Med NBC 10.04 6.86 10 Chicago Fire NBC 9.42 6.06 11 Criminal Minds CBS 8.50 5.30 12 Ellen’s Game of Games NBC 8.42 7.57 13 Kevin Can Wait CBS 8.37 7.37 14 Man With a Plan CBS 7.68 6.74 15 Scorpion CBS 7.67 5.23 16 The Amazing Race CBS 7.57 6.18 17 The Big Bang Theory CBS 7.44 6.90 18 The Bachelor ABC 7.42 6.37 19 Blue Bloods CBS 7.41 6.85 20 The Goldbergs ABC 7.13 6.09 21 Grammy Awards Red Carpet CBS 7.07 6.96 22 Scandal CBS 7.02 5.19 23 Young Sheldon CBS 6.86 6.54 24 Lethal Weapon Fox 6.61 4.55 25 American Housewife (Wed. 8:30) ABC 6.59 5.32

Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Jan. 22-28, 2018:

RANK SHOW NETWORK 1 This Is Us NBC 2 9-1-1 Fox 3 The Good Doctor ABC 4 Shameless Showtime 5 Game of Thrones HBO 6 Vikings History 7 The Resident Fox 8 The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story FX 9 Gold Rush: White Water Discovery 10 The X-Files Fox 11 Mosaic HBO 12 Married At First Sight FYI 13 Keeping Up With The Kardashians E! 14 The Big Bang Theory CBS 15 The Chi Showtime 16 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 17 Will & Grace NBC 18 Young Sheldon CBS 19 The Bachelor ABC 20 Teen Mom O.G. MTV

