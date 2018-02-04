‘A Quiet Place’ Super Bowl Trailer: Emily Blunt Must Stay Silent or Die

John Krasinski's latest directorial effort will world premiere at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival.

John Krasinski’s directorial career is about take a sharp turn with “A Quiet Place.” The film finds Krasinski leaving behind his more indie sensibilities and fully embracing a studio psychological thriller. The movie is largely silent as it tells the story of a family living remotely on a farm who are forced to remain quiet as to avoid a supernatural entity that responds to noise.

“A Quiet Place” stars Krasinski opposite Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and “Wonderstruck” breakout Millicent Simmonds. The film has been selected to open the 2018 South by Southwest Film Festival next month before opening in theaters nationwide April 6.

Watch the “A Quiet Place” Super Bowl trailer below.