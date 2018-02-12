‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 2 Trailer: Neil Patrick Harris Returns, Promises Lions, Fire and Skull Drills

The imaginative series, based on the popular young adult book series, returns to Netflix next month.

This is a post about a trailer, which means “a short advance collection of video clips to promote an upcoming piece of entertainment.” The release of this particular trailer means that “A Series of Unfortunate Events” is returning soon for another round of madness for the whole family, Baudelaire or otherwise.

The ongoing saga of children Violet, Klaus, and Sunny, forced into living with their e(strange)d relative Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) after the death of their parents, will go beyond the events of Season 1, which covered the first four books in the mega-popular Lemony Snicket book series. From this first look at things, it seems like Season 2 has the same dark whimsy that made the first season an unexpected favorite.

Part of that means another heavy dose of Harris, whose multi-character performance was one of the highlights of the series so far. This new trailer not only brings a few extra disguises, it sure sounds like Harris is back singing another original song or two. (And of course, the inimitable Patrick Warburton is returning as Snicket himself, the series’ narrator of sorts.)

Barry Sonnenfeld, who directed half of the series’ eight-episode first season is back for Season 2, which is set to focus on the next five books in the original Lemony Snicket series.

Watch the trailer (including some really horrendous-looking skull drills) below:

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” Season 2 will arrive March 30 on Netflix.

Sign Up Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.