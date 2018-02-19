A24 Calls Out Keith Urban For Ripping Off ‘Good Time’ Logo in World Tour Ads

Based on the poster for Urban's Graffiti U world tour, the country singer is clearly a fan of the Safdie brothers.

Keith Urban is apparently a fan of “Good Time,” or at least the “Good Time” movie posters A24 premiered in the lead up to the release of their Robert Pattinson-starring drama. Urban announced his 2018 world tour Graffiti U last month, and the accompanying artwork features a logo that should be incredibly familiar to any fan of “Good Time.” A24, the film’s distributor, caught notice of Urban’s world tour poster and humorously called him out on social media.

Urban’s tour logo is the same exact design as the one A24 created for “Good Time,” including the typography and the red-white color scheme. A24 had been using the logo since the first teaser poster for “Good Time” debuted May 15, 2017, way ahead of the film’s August release date and right before it world premiered at he Cannes Film Festival. Urban announced his world tour, along with the accompanying logo, on January 17, 2018.

“Good Time” is directed by Josh and Benny Safdie and received critical acclaim. The directors reacted to Urban’s world tour design with a post on Twitter that included a bunch of suspicious-looking emojis. The film is now available on demand.

@goodtimemov sees you 👀 A post shared by A24 (@a24) on Feb 18, 2018 at 9:30pm PST

