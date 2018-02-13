Adam Rippon Fires Back at Critics With Help From ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

The first openly gay U.S. Olympian is drawing inspiration from Kennedy Davenport and calling himself a "glamazon bitch."

Figure skater Adam Rippon has become a fan favorite in this year’s Winter Olympics, making a name for himself with his endearing interviews and his bronze medal-winning performance in Monday’s team competition free skate. As the first openly gay winter Olympian from the United States, Rippon has been outspoken about LGBT issues and open about the struggles he faced growing up.

Recently, he even caused a stir in the political sphere when he refused to meet with Vice President Mike Pence, saying in a USA Today interview: “If it were before my event, I would absolutely not go out of my way to meet somebody who I felt has gone out of their way to not only show that they aren’t a friend of a gay person but that they think that they’re sick. I wouldn’t go out of my way to meet somebody like that.”

Rippon is also very active on Twitter, and he just fired back at all his critics with a tweet inspired by “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Specifically, he drew from one of contestant Kennedy Davenport’s most memorable lines of Season 7, calling himself a “glamazon bitch ready for the runway.” The tweet is evidence that Rippon, who is also competing in the upcoming individual men’s event, has not lost his sense of humor, resilience, and ability to inspire everyone around him. He’s certainly ready for the runway that is the Olympics ice.

Check out his tweet below:

To all those who tweet at me saying that they “hope I fail”, I have failed many times many times in my life. But more importantly, I’ve learned from every setback, proudly own up to my mistakes, grown from disappointments, and now I’m a glamazon bitch ready for the runway. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 13, 2018

