‘Drunk History’: Disabled Actors Satirize Social Justice With Help from ‘Glee’ Star

Watch Ali Stroker stage the "Woodstock" of sit-in protests in this exclusive new clip.

This week’s upcoming episode of “Drunk History” looks like it’ll tackle a pretty sobering subject — though even in this exclusive preview clip, guest narrator Suzie Barrett can’t seem to completely slur her way through it.

This Tuesday’s episode, “Civil Rights,” features three separate segments on different political movements in history, including one that will focus on American disability rights activist Judy Huemann. In 1977, she and 105 other disabled citizens staged a 28-day sit-in protest at the San Francisco Office of the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare. The protest forced legislators to sign Section 504 of the Individuals with Disabilities Act, finally regulating federal buildings for disabled citizens.

For such a satirical show, this episode seems surprisingly mindful, as the entire ensemble cast is made up of disabled actors. Huemann is played with an inspiring stubbornness by Ali Stroker, known for her role on “Glee” and for being the first Broadway actress to use a wheelchair for mobility.

But as always with “Drunk History,” the actors throw themselves into it with gusto. Each one mouths Barrett’s lines with a over-the-top, show-stealing confidence. Sign language has never looked so sarcastic.

And watching Stroker tell a security guard that “me and my 150 friends would actually like to roll over your ass, because we’re about to make a change” might be one of the best lines in this season so far. History has never been so hilarious.

Watch the exclusive clip below.

“Drunk History” airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. on Comedy Central.