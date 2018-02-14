‘Altered Carbon’ Has A ‘Game of Thrones’ Easter Egg That Teases Shared Universe

Netflix's science-fiction series shares more in common with HBO's juggernaut than just directors.

Between the sprawling ensemble and heavy dosage of graphic violence and nudity, “Altered Carbon” isn’t hiding the fact that it wants to be Netflix’s science-fiction answer to HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” “Carbon” even recruited two of “Thrones'” most beloved directors: Alex Graves and Miguel Sapochnik, the latter of which won an Emmy for “The Battle of the Basterds” and is famous for directing other epic hours like “The Winds of Winter” and “Hardhome.”

It turns out that “Altered Carbon” doesn’t just have “Game of Thrones” DNA behind the camera. One Reddit user (via AV Club) paying very close attention to “Carbon” spotted a big “Thrones” easter egg in the show’s third episode, titled “In a Lonely Place.”

The stain-glassed windows of the police station in “Carbon” have the same seven-pointed star that represents the Faith of the Seven and the High Sparrow in “Game of Thrones.” Forbes provided a visual reference for the identical images in both shows.

Neither Graves nor Sapochnik directed “Carbon’s” third episode, but fans are buzzing about the seven-pointed star’s appearance in the Netflix series. The easter egg would imply a shared universe between the two franchises. Nobody on the “Carbon” creative team has weighed in on the easter egg, though the possibility of “Carbon” taking place in a distant future Westeros is admittedly kind of cool.

“Altered Carbon” Season 1 is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix.

SaveSaveSaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSave