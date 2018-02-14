‘Altered Carbon’: Love Is Strange When Your Consciousness Keeps Switching Bodies — Watch (Exclusive)

The premise of Netflix's big-budget science-fiction series makes falling in love one interesting ride.

Falling in love is a beautiful thing, but falling in love in the futuristic universe of “Altered Carbon” can get extremely twisted. Netflix’s science-fiction series is set in a future where human consciousness can be uploaded into different bodies, or “sleeves.” The technological advancement gives couples the chance to live forever in different skins, but it can also get downright twisted. What happens, for instance, if your lovers body becomes a host for a stranger’s consciousness? Here’s where things get tricky.

Netflix and “Altered Carbon” are celebrating Valentine’s Day this year with a video tribute to all of the show’s twisted pairings, which IndieWire exclusively debuts below. The series stars Joel Kinnaman as the latest sleeve of rebellion warrior Takeshi Kovacs. Kovacs comes back to life years after his death in a new body and is forced to hunt for the killer of one of the future’s richest men (James Purefoy).

“Altered Carbon” is now streaming on Netflix.