The Owners of the ‘Murder House’ From ‘American Horror Story’ Aren’t Happy They Have to Live With Ghosts Now

They claim that they weren't told of the home's involvement on the show.

It wasn’t until after the first season of “American Horror Story” aired that those first 12 episodes became known as “Murder House,” but the title fits. The (in)famous Los Angeles home where Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, and Taissa Farmiga lived is currently occupied by a couple who moved in in 2015 — but weren’t told of its involvement in the anthology series. That’s according to a lawsuit they’ve filed against the brokers, reports the Real Deal, and they’re none too pleased with the situation.

In addition to complaining about the “significant nuisance” of “AHS” fans attempting to trespass on a “weekly” basis, actress Angela Oakenfold and cardiologist Ernest von Schwarz have an even spookier problem with the Rosenheim mansion: “The seller and brokers failed to mention the house was haunted by two ghosts, a point that was not included in the complaint,” according to the Real Deal.

They don’t plan to leave, however: Oakenfold, von Schwarz, and the ghosts who’ve become their roommates are staying put. Apparently supernatural presences don’t affect one’s quality of life that much.