Amy Poehler and the ‘Parks and Rec’ Cast Tell the NRA to ‘F*ck Off’ and ‘Eat Sh*t’ After It Posts Leslie Knope Meme

The "Parks and Recreation" cast continue to be the absolute best.

The “Parks and Recreation” cast have a clear message for the National Rifle Association: “Fuck off.” The NRA used a meme of Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope to say thank you to spokesperson Dana Loesch after she participated in a CNN forum with some of the student survivors of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting. Let’s just say the “Parks and Rec” team weren’t too happy with the group’s meme of choice.

Mike Schur, who co-created the NBC sitcom and currently heads “The Good Place,” reacted to the NRA’s meme on Twitter, requesting the group take down the tweet. “I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda,” Schur wrote.

Amy Poehler does not have Twitter, but she sent the following message for Schur to share with his followers: “Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?”

Adam Scott reacted similarly, requesting the NRA to “stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope.” Nick Offerman had quite possibly the best response, politely requesting the NRA to “eat shit.”

“Our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda,” Offerman wrote. “Take it down and also please eat shit.”

The NRA apparently isn’t listening to the “Parks and Rec” team as the Leslie Knope meme is still up on Twitter as of Thursday morning.

