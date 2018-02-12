‘Annihilation’: Oscar Isaac and Alex Garland Have a Bloody ‘Ex Machina’ Reunion in New Footage — Watch

Isaac reunites with "Ex Machina" director Alex Garland for another singular science-fiction vision.

Alex Garland and Oscar Isaac are quickly becoming a dynamic duo when it comes to modern science-fiction. The director and actor first teamed up for “Ex Machina,” which IndieWire named one of the best science-fiction films of the 21st century, and now the pair is back together for “Annihilation.”

Isaac’s role in the Paramount-backed sci-fi thriller has been a mysterious one, and the new footage below will only leave you more intrigued. The clip marks the first main interaction in the film between the characters played by Isaac and Natalie Portman. It won’t take you long to realize something isn’t quite right with Isaac.

“Annihilation” is based on the novel of the same name by Jeff VanderMeer. Portman plays a biologist who teams up with a group of scientists to infiltrate an environmental disaster zone known as Area X. The biologist joins the mission after her husband (Isaac) suddenly returns home sick and falls into a coma after spending almost a year inside the zone.

“Annihilation” opens in theaters February 23. Watch the new footage below.