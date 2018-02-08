Back to IndieWire

‘Annihilation’ First Reactions: Alex Garland Has Made a ‘New Sci-Fi Classic’ That’s ‘Thrilling’ and ‘Wickedly Disturbing’

Garland's first movie since "Ex Machina" is extremely violent and one hell of a mental workout.

Alex Garland’s highly anticipated new film “Annihilation” has begun screening for press, and the first group of reactions shared online are extremely enthusiastic. The film is based on the novel by Jeff VanderMeer and marks Garland’s first directorial effort since breaking out with “Ex Machina.” Natalie Portman stars as a biologist who joins a team of female scientists on a mission inside an environmental disaster zone known as Area X. Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, and Oscar Isaac so-star.

Anyone familiar with Garland’s brand of disturbing and head-spinning science-fiction (he wrote “28 Days Later” and “Sunshine”) will find much to love in “Annihilation.” Without saying too much, the film is the best kind of challenge and it represents the type of brainy, violent science-fiction most studios wouldn’t dare touch these days. There’s a reason the first round of reactions includes praise like “brilliant,” “riveting,” and “wickedly disturbing.”

“Annihilation” opens in theaters nationwide February 23. Check out the first reactions below.

