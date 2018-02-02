Anthony Rapp Says He ‘Knew There Were Other Stories’ About Kevin Spacey — Watch

Several other men have come forward with their own allegations.

In his first television interview since coming forward with his accusation against Kevin Spacey, Anthony Rapp this morning said that he “knew there were more stories” about the Oscar-winning actor. Rapp, who last October accused Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26, appeared on “The Talk” with hosts Julie Chen, Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood. Watch below.

“I could only tell my story, but I knew there were more stories, so I was just hopeful that coming forward, it would encourage other people to tell the truth,” Rapp said during his appearance on the show. “I knew that it was a risky thing, I knew that he was very popular, and certainly a respected actor, but at the same time I knew I was trying to protect people. And I was incredibly gratified by the enormous wave of support.”

A number of other men came forward with their own allegations against Spacey in the weeks following Rapp’s accusation, leading to his ouster from “House of Cards” and “All the Money in the World.” Christopher Plummer replaced Spacey in Ridley Scott’s film, earning an Academy Award nomination for his performance.