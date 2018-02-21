‘Arrested Development’ Star David Cross: Number of Cast Members ‘Stand Behind’ Jeffrey Tambor After ‘Transparent’ Ousting

Despite his recent firing from the Amazon series after an internal investigation into sexual harassment claims, it seems the actor might still have a home on the Netflix series.

Despite his recent ousting from his Emmy-winning role on Amazon’s “Transparent” after an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, actor Jeffrey Tambor may still have at least one small screen turn to look forward to: the return of “Arrested Development.” The beloved comedy’s fifth season wrapped in November, though there’s no word yet on a release date for the Netflix series or Tambor’s role in the long-gestating revival, which comes four years after the streaming giant first released the fourth season.

amNY reports that Tambor’s “Arrested” co-star David Cross — himself the subject of recent harassment claims — told the outlet that many members of the cast “stand behind” the actor and are hopeful he will return for the upcoming fifth season. “I can’t speak for everybody, but I know there are a number of us who stand behind him — from the limited amount we know, we stand behind Jeffrey — and I am one of them,” said Cross to the outlet.

Tambor first came under fire in November, when he was accused of sexual harassment by his former assistant Van Barnes, which then sparked a similar claim from “Transparent” co-star Trace Lysette later that month. Amazon later launched its own investigation into the claims, and while it has not released their findings, Tambor was officially fired from the series last week.

“I think it’s very curious that Amazon didn’t make public the results of their internal investigation,” Cross told amNY. “I’m not sure why they would do that. I just know the whole thing is rather curious to me.”

Specifically asked if the accusations against Tambor will impact his work on “Arrested Development,” Cross said: “I certainly hope not. I doubt it, but I don’t know. I’m not in those offices or making those decisions.”

amNY reached out to representatives for Walter, Shawkat, Bateman, Arnett, Hale, and Tambor, though none returned their request for comments. Netflix also declined a request for comment.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.