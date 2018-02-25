‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ Season 3: Bruce Campbell Says ‘Things Go Bad Real Quick’ — and a New Movie Is Possible

His boomstick isn't out of ammo yet.

After all these years, Bruce Campbell is still fighting the deadites. His decades-long battle continues on the new season of “Ash vs. Evil Dead,” which premieres tonight on Starz and on which the actor says things are going to “go bad real quick.”

“Ash’s world is always going to go to shit,” Campbell adds in an Entertainment Weekly interview. “That’s what it’s all about. If Ash isn’t eating a shit sandwich, he starves.” As for whether the show will live to see another season, he says that “we won’t know till the middle of March. We’re in the horrible television limbo right now.”

The series began on the big screen, of course, and Campbell suggests that it could return. “If they take us off the air, we can think about another movie. And if they don’t, we can just keep plugging away.” It sounds like his boomstick isn’t out of ammo yet.