‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ Season 3 Promo Replaces Blood and Gore With PB&Js — Watch

A specially edited exclusive trailer for the new season reimagines the show without its trademark blood and gore.

For the last two years, Starz’s “Ash v. Evil Dead” has become known for serving up bloody, gory fun on a regular basis, which is to be expected from a show that features Bruce Campbell wielding a chainsaw hand. In advance of the upcoming third season premiere this February, Starz has doubled down on the show’s well-earned reputation by giving us a preview of some of the goriest images of all: peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and baby bottles.

The show has been heavily edited in a special promo clip for the third season, which takes what are presumably very bloody images and censors them using completely harmless animated objects. Instead of an exploding human body, we see rainbows and hearts. Instead of someone getting stabbed in the mouth, it’s someone (albeit quite forcefully) getting fed with a baby’s bottle. Instead of blood pouring down Pablo’s (Ray Santiago) face and body, it’s peanut butter and jelly sandwiches attached to the sides of his face.

When the new season actually airs, we probably won’t be seeing this G-rated version on our screens, but the show definitely will maintain this sense of humor. Or who knows? Maybe Ash’s long-lost daughter Brandy actually does use baby bottles to stab people.

The third season of “Ash v. Evil Dead” premieres on Starz on February 25, 2018. Until then, check out this (heavily censored) promo for the new season below.

