‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Official Trailer: Donald Glover Debuts First ‘Robbin’ Season’ Footage

Donald Glover's Emmy and Golden Globe-winning FX series returns for new episodes this March.

Who’s ready for “Robbin’ Season”? FX has debuted the official trailer for Season 2 of Donald Glover’s award-winning “Atlanta,” and it features the first footage from the new batch of episodes debuting this March.

The season, subtitled “Robbin’ Season,” continues the story of Glover’s aspiring music manager Earn and Brian Tyree Henry’s up-and-coming rapper Paper Boi. Series favorites Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz are also back.

While specific plot details about the new season are still under wraps, executive producer Stephen Glover told IndieWire: “It’s not Season 2; it’s ‘Robbin’ Season.’ Robbin’ season is the time before Christmas in Atlanta where there’s more criminal activity than normal because it’s about to be Christmas time.”

“Atlanta: Robbin’ Season” debuts on FX March 1. Watch the official trailer below.